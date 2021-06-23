Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2,540.27. 28,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,389.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,545.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

