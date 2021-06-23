AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.