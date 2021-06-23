AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,562.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 784,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

