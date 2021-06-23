AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,484.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,779 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,730. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

