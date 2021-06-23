AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $6.48 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.