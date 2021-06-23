AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 573.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

