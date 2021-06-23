AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,623 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1,611.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,865. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

