Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

LON:AWE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,468. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

