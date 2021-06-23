Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

