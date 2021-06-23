Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,885 Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,324,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

