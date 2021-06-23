Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,266,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,133.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,764 shares of company stock worth $49,834,666. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

