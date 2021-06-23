Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $397,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

