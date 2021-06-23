Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 116,300 Shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holicity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of HOLUU stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Holicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

