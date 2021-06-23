Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $170,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $5,916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.