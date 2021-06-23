Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.