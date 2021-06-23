Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.