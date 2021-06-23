Amalgamated Bank Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

