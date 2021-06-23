Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,727 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

D traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 5,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

