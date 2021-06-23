Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,122 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 21,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.