Amalgamated Bank Sells 551 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.88. 147,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $453.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

