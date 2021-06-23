Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,823,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,312.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

