Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,069 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after buying an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208,982. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

