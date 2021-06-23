American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $128,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

