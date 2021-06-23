American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

AOUT opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $13,521,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $847,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

