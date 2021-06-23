American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 141,539 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. Truist reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $533.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

