American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 5,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.