American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 256.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 402,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 335,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,091,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,722,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,487,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.91. 12,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

