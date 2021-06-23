AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

