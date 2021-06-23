Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

