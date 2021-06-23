Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $56,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

