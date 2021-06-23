Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,461. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.