Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SMBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 77,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

