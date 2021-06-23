Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.91. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

