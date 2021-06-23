Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.44.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.