Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

