Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

