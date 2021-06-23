Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

