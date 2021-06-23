Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

