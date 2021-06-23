Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.