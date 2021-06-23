Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,478.67. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

