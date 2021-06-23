Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT at $19.80

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 181,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

