Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $129.78

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock worth $91,000,545 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 817.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

