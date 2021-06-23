Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Price Target at GBX 2,105

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,534 ($33.11) on Friday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.04. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

