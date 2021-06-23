Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

