Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

