Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.