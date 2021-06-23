APA (APA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare APA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out -297.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings for APA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 9 11 1 2.62 APA Competitors 2035 10258 14495 473 2.49

APA presently has a consensus price target of $22.73, suggesting a potential upside of 3.53%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.66%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion -$4.86 billion -20.32 APA Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -2.66

APA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% APA Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA peers beat APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

