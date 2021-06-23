APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. 300,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,645. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

