APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -365.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.