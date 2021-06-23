Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Accel Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AAPL stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

