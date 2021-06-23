Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $262,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after acquiring an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

